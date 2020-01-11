Number one priority to play ODI and T20Is, admits Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch, ahead of the Indian tour, has admitted that the limited-overs format would continue to be his first priority with Test cricket still a dream more than reality. Further, the Aussie skipper has added that he would like to be part of this ODI set up for the 2023 World Cup in India aged 37.

At 37, you might think it is a big ask from the right-hander to be part of the taxing Australian limited-overs side but Aaron Finch is ready for it. Ahead of the side’s tour to India, Finch admitted that playing the 2023 Cricket World Cup would be his number one priority ahead of looking for a comeback into the Test squad.

If form and majorly fitness permits, the right-handed batsman would like to be part of the World Cup squad despite him being on the wrong side of the 30s for the tournament.

"At 33 now, I think my game is in as good a place as it's ever been. That's a definite goal of mine. That will come down to form and fitness; the desire won't be any less than it is. I know it's a cliche, taking it one tour at a time, but that's 100 per cent a goal of mine down the track," Finch said, reported Sydney Morning Herald.

Further, the Australian talked about how tough it gets to return to the long-format on the domestic circuit, with international games coming and fast and quick. If the right-hander does not show up in the Victorian colours in the Sheffield Shield, his comeback would be more or less just talking terms.

"If it got to the point where I had some good chats with the selectors and they couldn't see me playing Test cricket again, that's something you have to consider. Number one is to give yourself the best chance to be playing a format that you're playing, one-dayers and T20s,” he admitted.