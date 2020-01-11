Legends and pundits wish Rahul 'THE WALL' Dravid on his birthday

Today at 12:22 PM
Rahul Dravid's contribution to Cricket in India is brilliant, whether it is as a player for the Indian Cricket Team or as a Coach for the youth of Indian cricket. So, the cricketing fraternity took to twitter and wished him on his birthday and reminded us how big a legend Rahul Dravid was!
As Rahul Dravid turns 47 today, Twitter poured in their wishes for the ‘Wall’, who has played 31,258 balls and ground 44,152 bruising minutes at the crease for his well-earned 13,288 runs which had 36 test hundreds. We, at Sportscafe, wish a very happy birthday to the ‘Wall,’ which never fell apart.How many of you remember this gem of an innings?
Wishing The Wall - Rahul Dravid a very Happy Birthday. His exploits in Test cricket are well known but we thought we would relive one of his knocks in ODIs against New Zealand.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2020
#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid 🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/psUsTPw8Xt
Now that's an exhausting stat!
The 13,288 runs don't tell you the real story, nor the 36 test hundreds.— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 11, 2020
31,258 balls and 44,152 bruising grinding minutes at the crease, nobody has spent as much time or played as many balls in the history of tests
Rahul Dravid, for Adelaide & Kolkata and so many more.
47 today. pic.twitter.com/eE1ouGsTba
Viru always comes up with funny tweets during someone's birthday!
From my understanding, I thought grinding only happens in the kitchen in the Mixer Grinder, but Dravid taught one can grind on the cricket pitch as well. We had it All when we had the Wall !#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/eUVkpTtF8n— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2020
Rahul Dravid : The man who inspired many!
My inspiration...— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 11, 2020
Always looked up to him...
Made my International debut alongside him...
Always a guiding light and a role model to me...
He’s someone whom I truly treasure. Wish Rahul bhai a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/OjM8caaZeN
Happy birthday to The Wall. An inspiration to millions -- wishing you all the luck & happiness today and always. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/RrWTS1yqnP— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 11, 2020
This is what Saha tweeted!
Wishing #RahulDravid a very Happy Birthday! An inspiration for many..! Have a wonderful year ahead! #TheWall #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/hGz7wzxftG— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) January 11, 2020
Kaif isn't the only guy who had Dravid as his role model!
Inspiration. Role Model. Legend. Wishing the great man , Rahul Dravid a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/x9fRuZ6so9— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 11, 2020
Sachin with a funny tweet! :O
Happy Birthday Jammy! The way you batted always created huge jams for the bowlers. Have a great one my friend. pic.twitter.com/JzCh9XW9iW— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2020
VVS Laxman wishing his partner in crime!
Wishing my good friend Rahul Dravid a very special birthday and a wonderful year filled with love,happiness and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/0zx7cmi5S1— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2020
A proper team player!
To - ‘The Wolf who lived for the pack!’#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid 🎂🇮🇳#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/OcYNEsDG2t— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 11, 2020
A new innings has begun!
Excellent cricketer. Excellent person. 47. Cruising into another fine innings. Rahul Dravid.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 11, 2020
Here is what Bhajji tweeted!
Happy birthday #RahulDravid what a legend 🏏 pic.twitter.com/oMQhVMFbav— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 11, 2020
