    Legends and pundits wish Rahul 'THE WALL' Dravid on his birthday

    Srijith Gopal

    Today at 12:22 PM

    Rahul Dravid's contribution to Cricket in India is brilliant, whether it is as a player for the Indian Cricket Team or as a Coach for the youth of Indian cricket. So, the cricketing fraternity took to twitter and wished him on his birthday and reminded us how big a legend Rahul Dravid was!

    As Rahul Dravid turns 47 today, Twitter poured in their wishes for the ‘Wall’, who has played 31,258 balls and ground 44,152 bruising minutes at the crease for his well-earned 13,288 runs which had 36 test hundreds. We, at Sportscafe, wish a very happy birthday to the ‘Wall,’ which never fell apart.How many of you remember this gem of an innings?

    Now that's an exhausting stat! 

    Viru always comes up with funny tweets during someone's birthday! 

    Rahul Dravid : The man who inspired many! 

    This is what Saha tweeted! 

    Kaif isn't the only guy who had Dravid as his role model! 

    Sachin with a funny tweet! :O  

    VVS Laxman wishing his partner in crime! 

    A proper team player! 

    A new innings has begun! 

    Here is what Bhajji tweeted! 

