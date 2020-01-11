IND vs SL | Contribution with bat crucial for team, reveals Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur believed that it was important for him to contribute with the bat for the team as that would give the team added depth in their batting. Thakur smashed 22 runs off just 8 balls as India were able to finish strongly and post 201 runs in their 20 overs which was too much for Sri Lanka.

With every passing game, Shardul Thakur is making his claim for a place in the T20 World Cup squad stronger by contributing with both bat and ball. In the third T20I against Sri Lanka, India were 164-6 and had only 14 balls left in the innings. But Thakur managed to score 22 runs off 8 balls which included 1 four and 2 sixes, thus helping India with a strong finish. He believed that it was important to contribute to the team with the bat on a regular basis.

"I believe I have the ability with the bat and I have been practising hard. If I can contribute at number eight, it is always crucial for the team," Thakur said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Thakur also ended with figures of 2-19 and won the man of the match. He was able to be the swing bowler India could rely on in the opening overs in the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar despite the presence of Jasprit Bumrah in the team.

"With regard to my action, I can bowl outswingers, so the focus was to swing the ball early," said Thakur.

Thakur has only lately started to receive consistent chances with the Indian team but he believed that he never felt like he had to sit out for a long time. He understood the kind of competition there was in the team and believed in doing the best he could in whatever chances he got.

"I have spent quite some time in the team ever since I broke into the side in 2016. I get a homely feeling and don't feel left out, so credit goes to the captain and the team management," he concluded.