IND vs AUS | Steve Smith will bat at No.3 ahead of Marnus Labuschagne, reveals Andrew McDonald

Australia’s interim coach Andrew McDonald has admitted that Steve Smith will move up the order to bat at No.3 despite the presence of the in-form batsman Marnus Labuschagne. The No.3 slot has been a worry for the team following the axing of Usman Khawaja following his World Cup campaign.

When Smith walks in at No.3, his consistency has been on the upper side with an average of 52.72 against the 35.61 that he manages every game at No.4. His promotion all but confirms that Australia would be playing the debutant at No.4, with Alex Carey to bat in the lower order. There would be no changes at the top of the order for the visitors, with David Warner and Aaron Finch confirmed to open the order against India.

"There is a fair chance Steve Smith will bat No.3. The top three fall into Warner, Finch and Smith," interim coach Andrew McDonald told AAP.

For Australia, maintaining a balance in the middle order would be crucial given that the conditions are likely to be on the slower side. 3 bowling options in Labuschagne, D’Arcy Short and Ashton Agar will give the visitors plenty to choose from ahead of the first game in Mumbai.

"We've got Marnus who can bowl, we've got D'Arcy Short was can also bowl. And Ashton Turner also can give us some overs as well," McDonald concluded.