IND vs AUS | India is toughest opponent around, opines Marnus Labuschagne

Australia middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne has called India the toughest opponent in international cricket and he is eager to perform against the ‘best’ team at their backyard. Australia is touring India for a three-match ODI series starting from 14 January at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Australia’s incumbent number three in Tests, Marnus Labuschagne has made it to the Australian limited-overs squad for the first time. His career has been on the uprise ever since his Ashes debut last year, recently broke into top three of ICC Test rankings for batsmen. He came in as a concussion replacement for Steve Smith after the latter was hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer during day four of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s last year.

Ironically, Labuschagne was a likewise replacement for Steve Smith, one who can grind an innings at number three and also could rotate his arm for a part timer’s spell of leg-spin. Here he was again putting his claim for the number thee slot, now in the ODIs. Before the start of the series, he has expressed his willingness to bat at the important position.

“I bat at three for Queensland so (I’d like to bat) three or four. Batting in the middle order for Queensland probably means that’s why I’m here and what I’ve been selected for,” Labuschagne said.

Labuschagne performed impressively at first drop for the Bulls in last year’s Marsh One-Day Cup, posting 364 runs at an average of 60.66 and strike rate of 100.55. With Australia’s stop-gap coach Andrew McDonald stating Smith will currently hold the number three slot, Labuschagne will have to wait for his turn to come to bat at first drop for the Aussies in white-ball cricket.

Having experience of playing in India while touring for the Australia A, the 25-year-old mentioned it would be satisfying for him to perform against India in their home soil. He opined India to be the toughest opponent and facing them on their backyard would be a challenge to relish.

“They’re the toughest opponent in the world at the moment in any format, so to be able to play them on their home grounds will be a real challenge and it’s exciting. As a player, you want to play against the best and perform against the best and there’s no better place to do it in India against India,” he opined.