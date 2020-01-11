IND vs AUS | India go into the series as favourites, shares Steve Waugh

Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh believes that the India-Australia series will be a memorable one as two of the world’s best sides clash as he admitted that India will be starting as favourites in the ODI series. Waugh hoped that India will play a D/N Test match in the series later this year.

While Australia tours India for a three-match ODI series, speculations about India’s tour Down Under has already begun. The recent form of both sides in home Test matches is what seems to be fueling talks about a series which more than six months away. Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh believes that the series will be a memorable one with both sides being at the top of their game.

“It is always a great series, Australia and India. It has become a tradition. I think it is going to be an outstanding series. Everyone is looking forward to it already. Look there is no doubt it (David and Steve) will make our team stronger. But there is no doubt that India right now is the best all-round cricket team in the world, they will welcome that challenge. It will be a series that people will remember for a long time,” Waugh told PTI.

“But India in India start favourites.”

With India making their debut in D/N Tests the previous year, Cricket Australia is pushing the BCCI to play one when they tour Australia and it is believed that it will be decided during this series. Waugh believes that India skipper Virat Kohli will accept to embrace the challenge that comes with it.

“It is a real challenge for teams to play day-night cricket in Australia. Someone like Virat Kohli will welcome and embrace it. If you are the best side in the world, you are expected to win against all opponents in all conditions. India probably needs to tick that box,” said the World Cup-winning skipper.