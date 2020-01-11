ICC T20I rankings | Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan inch forward as KL Rahul closes in on Glenn Maxwell

India skipper Virat Kohli and opener Shikhar Dhawan have risen a place in the very first update of T20I rankings of the year to finish at 9th and 15th spot respectively. Young quicks Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur are stationed at 92 and 93 respectively while Jasprit Bumrah finished at 39th spot.

India completed a crushing T20 series victory over Sri Lanka by 2-0 after the series opener washed out in Guwahati courtesy a balanced from the side throughout. While a returning Shikhar Dhawan looked in touch in Pune after a rusty knock in Indore, young Navdeep Saini playing only his second T20 series bagged the man of the series award for his five wickets in two matches.

India skipper Virat Kohli and Dhawan rose a place each after their impressive performances to end up at the 9th and 15th spot in T20 rankings which is topped by Pakistan top order batter Babar Azam.

Opener KL Rahul maintained his place at the 6th position in the ladder, the highest-ranked Indian in the format but managed to close in on 5th place Glen Maxwell, only 6 points behind him now, after knocks of 45 and 54 in the series. Returning to the side after a long gap, Manish Pandey shone in Pune, gaining 4 places to claim the 70th position in the rankings.

Lanky tearaway Saini jumped a staggering 146 places to claim the 98th spot in the list while his comrade Shardul Thakur reclaimed the 92nd spot after both the bowlers finished with the same number of scalps in the series. India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah gained eight positions on his return to reach 39th spot in the list topped by Afghan leggie Rashid Khan.

Next up India faces Australia at home for a three-match ODI rubber before flying to New Zealand for a very important tour where they will be playing 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches.