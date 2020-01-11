Have had no baggage coming in, I've got no demons in my head, attests Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has credited his mental health sabbatical for his superb performance in the ongoing BBL, having led his team to the top of the table and thanked CA for the support. Maxwell didn’t shy away from admitting that his poor World Cup performance cost him a place in the ODI side.

Australia hard hitter has had an exceptional return to cricket from his mental health break as he has not only been in the runs but has also led his team Melbourne Stars to the top of the Big Bash League (BBL) table. Since leaving the Sri Lanka T20 series in the middle to nurse back his mental health, Maxwell has five 40+ Scores in 8 T20 innings.

The all-rounder, while crediting the sabbatical for his enhanced mental state, thanked Cricket Australia (CA) for their support. Maxwell spoke as he came off a blistering knock of 83* against Melbourne Renegades.

"I've had no baggage coming in. I think back to the break I had and I'm so thankful that Cricket Australia and all the powers that be were able to grant me that break to get myself right because I think I'm starting to see the benefits now," Maxwell was quoted as saying by 'cricket.com.au'.

"I've got no demons in my head. I've been able to sort of get everything off my chest."

Maxwell’s poor World Cup performance overshadowed his BBL heroics as he was left out of the Australia ODI currently in India for a three-match series. The Stars skipper didn’t shy away from admitting that he is in fault here as he pointed out the team management are right in their decision.

"No, not really, this (BBL) is T20 cricket, they're playing one-day cricket. One-day cricket is completely different. They were probably right, my World Cup wasn't good enough and I'll just keep trying to do as well as I can for the Stars and keep leading them to wins," Maxwell said when asked whether he is disappointed with the ODI snub.