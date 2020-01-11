Devika Vaidya, Sneh Rana to lead India A, B teams in T20 Quadrangular series

Today at 7:41 PM
The BCCI has named Devika Vaidya as the captain of the India A team while off-spinner Sneh Rana was appointed skipper for the India B team for the forthcoming Quadrangular T20I series, also featuring Bangladesh and Thailand. The tournament will be played in Patna from January 16 to January 22.
Indian Women’s team eyeing for clinical performance in the T20 World Cup, starting from February 21 in Australia. With the team for tri-series in Australia involving India, Australia and England and the probables for subsequent T20 WC to be announced on January 12, the senior women's selection committee picked the squad for the T20 Quadrangular series on January 11.
The Quadrangular T20I series will see India A, B teams along with Bangladesh and Thailand to face off against each other. It is seen as a tournament to get few in-form players for the all-important World Cup commencing in February.
Opener Devika Vaidya and off-spinner Sneh Rana were named captains for India A, B teams respectively. Devki has played nine ODIs and a lone T20I whereas Sneh has featured in seven ODIs and five T20Is for India. The four-team series will start from 16 January with India A taking on Bangladesh. The final will be on 22 January. All games will be played in Patna.
India A: Devika Vaidya (captain) Priya Punia, Jincy George, Madhuri Mehta, Richa Ghosh, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Komal Zanzad, Manali Dakshini, Meghna Singh, Nikita Chauhan, Bharti Fulmali, R Kalpana, Rashi Kanojia, Renuka Singh, Jasia Akhtar
India B: Sneh Rana (captain) Yastika Bhatia, Nuzhat Parween, S Meghana, Tejal Hasabnis, Vrushali Bhagat, Minnu Mani, Monica Patel, Shrayosi Aich, Anjali Sarvani, Simran Dil Bahadhur, Tanuja Kanwar, Kshama Singh, Nupur Kohale, Tanushree Sarkar.
