Devika Vaidya, Sneh Rana to lead India A, B teams in T20 Quadrangular series

Opener Devika Vaidya and off-spinner Sneh Rana were named captains for India A, B teams respectively. Devki has played nine ODIs and a lone T20I whereas Sneh has featured in seven ODIs and five T20Is for India. The four-team series will start from 16 January with India A taking on Bangladesh. The final will be on 22 January. All games will be played in Patna.