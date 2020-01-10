Vitality Blast T20 | Middlesex appoint Eoin Morgan as captain

Eoin Morgan has been named the captain of the Middlesex team for the upcoming season of the Vitality Blast T20 competition. England's limited-overs captain will take over the leadership role that's been unfilled ever since their previous captain Dawid Malan moved to Yorkshire last year.

It was after the end of the previous season that the 32-year-old Malan stepped down as Middlesex captain before he decided to sign a four-year deal with Yorkshire in November. Malan, who has been with Middlesex since 2006, requested to be released from his contract despite having two years left on his deal at Lord's. And now the captaincy duties have been passed on to Morgan, who will take over starting from the Vitality Blast this coming season.

"I'm delighted to be awarded the T20 captaincy. The role is one that I have really enjoyed. We've got an exciting group of players here at Middlesex, with plenty of talent and a good blend of youth and experience, and I'm really looking forward to helping the club build on the improvements we made in this format last year," Morgan was quoted as saying by Middlesex.

Middlesex last year reached the quarter-final stage of the competition for only the second time since it lifted the trophy in 2008. Morgan played a crucial role in the team’s success as he amassed 341 runs at an average of almost 43 and a strike rate of just under 170 in the last season. Middlesex head coach Stuart Law has hailed Morgan as the best white-ball captain and hence is hopeful of the England skipper to do wonders for Middlesex.

"I'm really excited to have Morgs at the helm for our T20 campaign. He is currently the best white-ball captain around and will offer a great deal of experience on and off the field to the team in this format. I can't wait to start working with him to build a squad of players to challenge in this format," Law said.