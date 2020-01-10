VIDEO | Playful Shaun Marsh wiggle waggles his broken bat in BBL game

When we look at everything that goes on in regular cricket and compare them to the incidents in the Big Bash, it is normal to find some stark differences. There are obviously more sixes, more flashy instances, more hat-tricks and more drama. All elements are encapsulated into one balloon of the BBL spirit. And the breezy spirit might have been the force behind Melbourne Renegades opener Shaun Marsh playing with his broken bat as he opened the innings for the first time in the 'Gades jersey.

The fourth over of the first innings, being bowled by Stars medium-pacer Lance Morris, was highlighted by a SIX hit by Marcus Harris on the fourth delivery. It was Marsh who was facing the final delivery of the over by Morris. A rather full delivery, paced at 139kmph, at the off stump that Marsh's attempted drive resulted in a surprising consequence of events, with his bat breaking into two equal halves. Marsh was first seen raising his broken bat to indicate the situation and then went on to play with the broken accessory by moving it back and forth.