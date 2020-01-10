VIDEO | Peter McGlashan breaks tradition by inflicting run-out at bowler’s end

Yesterday at 8:23 PM
40-year-old Peter McGlashan has made his comeback to the trending section on Twitter after an old video of him inflicting a run-out at the bowlers’ end started trending. In the video, the keeper is seen collecting the ball ahead of the bowler to inflict one of the bizarre runouts in New Zealand.
Having played 11 games for the Kiwi side in 2010, keeper batsmen Peter McGlashan was on the right side of the Twitteratti who appreciated his presence of mind in inflicting a run-out in New Zealand’s domestic tournament. Further, the keeper was also known for base-ball style helmet which he wore behind the stumps.
In the clip that has made its round on Twitter, the keeper is seen collecting the ball ahead of the bowler at the bowler’s end before completing the run-out. The series of events happened after the batsman knocked the ball down the ground and called the non-striker for a couple only to find himself marginally short of the bowling crease.
Following that, the keeper admitted that it was easy for him to collect the ball in the bowlers’ end ahead of the bowler for the simple fact that he wore the wicketkeeping gloves which made it easy to collect the ball on one go. Further, the keeper added that he was aware that two fielders were filling the gap at the keepers’ end which he had left wide open. This garnered not only a new perspective to wicketkeeping but also made cricket lovers learn one ‘new’ thing today. In the 11 games that he has played, the keeper scored 61 runs, including a high score of 26 at an average of 7.62. However, his keeping reached a new high every passing day as McGlashan continued to reinvent wicketkeeping techniques.
Watch the video here:
So glad 2 hv found this, thanks Alex! Can’t understand why more Keepers don’t do it. Much easier 4 me with Keeping Gloves 2 gather throw than bowler as Non-striker sneaks 2nd & gambles on fumble. I’d call “Switch” when I was going so other fielders knew 2 fill gap at Keepers end pic.twitter.com/GbPxyIOg8p— Peter McGlashan (@PeterMcGlashan) January 9, 2020
