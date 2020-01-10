VIDEO | Peter McGlashan breaks tradition by inflicting run-out at bowler’s end

Following that, the keeper admitted that it was easy for him to collect the ball in the bowlers’ end ahead of the bowler for the simple fact that he wore the wicketkeeping gloves which made it easy to collect the ball on one go. Further, the keeper added that he was aware that two fielders were filling the gap at the keepers’ end which he had left wide open. This garnered not only a new perspective to wicketkeeping but also made cricket lovers learn one ‘new’ thing today. In the 11 games that he has played, the keeper scored 61 runs, including a high score of 26 at an average of 7.62. However, his keeping reached a new high every passing day as McGlashan continued to reinvent wicketkeeping techniques.