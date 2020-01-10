Umpire’s decision sparks debate as Mark Adair dislodges bails with hands before ball hits stumps

Today at 3:29 PM
A run-out opportunity with the West Indies side needing four runs to win off four balls with one wicket in spare sparked a major controversy with the Irish bowler Mark Adair confident that the decision would be out. However, as it turned out it was given not-out and West Indies won the game.
Following an easy victory in the opening game against Ireland, the Windies side were inclining towards a defeat in the second one. However, just when you thought that the game was over for the Windies side, the tail-enders wagged their tail, with the trio of Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh and Alzarri Joseph contributing late in the innings. Following Joseph’s dismissal, the home side still needed 10 runs to get a victory. In the process, there was drama and plenty of it.
In the final overs, with the Windies side needing four runs to win of as many deliveries, the right-handed Sheldon Cottrell slapped the ball to the short mid-wicket and ran across for a quick single. While he had to rush to the other end, the Irish fielders were confident that they would inflict a run-out and take the game home.
However, none of that worked despite good work from the bowler Mark Adair and the fielder as the umpire gave the decision ‘not-out,’ because Adair did not have the ball in his hand when he hit the stumps. While he did not have it, the ball certainly hit the stumps which looked out in all-ways. The space of microseconds, however, made it clear that it was indeed not out, for it was a brave decision by the umpire. The lifeline was rightly used by Cottrell who smashed the ball out of the ground to take them home in a tense-finish.
