Umpire’s decision sparks debate as Mark Adair dislodges bails with hands before ball hits stumps

However, none of that worked despite good work from the bowler Mark Adair and the fielder as the umpire gave the decision ‘not-out,’ because Adair did not have the ball in his hand when he hit the stumps. While he did not have it, the ball certainly hit the stumps which looked out in all-ways. The space of microseconds, however, made it clear that it was indeed not out, for it was a brave decision by the umpire. The lifeline was rightly used by Cottrell who smashed the ball out of the ground to take them home in a tense-finish.