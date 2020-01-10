U 19 World Cup 2020 | Siddhesh Veer to replace Divyansh Joshi in India’s U19 World Cup squad

Just ahead of the U-19 World Cup, all-rounder Divyansh Joshi has been ruled out of the squad following a dislocation to his right-shoulder while fielding in the game against South Africa U-19, with opener Siddhesh Veer replacing Joshi in the squad for the World Cup, as per the press release.

Following injury concerns to the all-rounder Divyansh Joshi during the first match of the bilateral ODI series against South Africa, the BCCI have confirmed on Friday that opener Siddhesh Veer would replace the injured Divyansh in the World Cup squad. "India U19 all-rounder Divyansh Joshi has been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup following an injury sustained in the first match of the bilateral one-day series against host South Africa. Divyansh dislocated his right shoulder after suffering a fall while India U19 were fielding," read the press release. The All-India Junior Selection Committee has named Siddhesh Veer from Maharashtra Cricket Association as Divyansh’s replacement. India U19 squad for World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal (MCA), Tilak Varma (Hyderabad CA), Divyaansh Saxena (MCA), Priyam Garg (Captain) (UPCA), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wicket-keeper) (UPCA), Shashwat Rawat (Baroda CA), Siddhesh Veer (MAHCA) Shubhang Hegde (KSCA), Ravi Bishnoi (RCA), Akash Singh (RCA), Kartik Tyagi (UPCA), Atharva Ankolekar (MCA), Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper) (JSCA), Sushant Mishra (JSCA), Vidyadhar Patil (KSCA) Cricket FootBall Kabaddi Basketball Hockey SportsCafe