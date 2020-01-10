U-19 Quandrangular Series | Dhruv Jurel, Artharva Ankolekar star in India's win

Batting first, India U-19 got to a worst possible start as they were reduced to 13-3 with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, and skipper Priyam Garg all back in the hut. Jurel and Varma then got together and added 164 crucial runs for the fourth wicket, giving a platform to accelerate from in the death overs. Siddhesh Veer played an important cameo as he scored 48 off 37 balls, hatting 3 fours and 2 sixes, helping India post a total of 257-9 from their 50 overs. Gerald Coetzee was the main man for the Proteas with the ball as he ended with figures of 3-19.