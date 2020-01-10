U-19 Quandrangular Series | Dhruv Jurel, Artharva Ankolekar star in India's win

Today at 10:04 AM
Dhruv Jurel scored a brilliant 101 off 115 balls and left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar picked up four wickets as India beat South Africa by 69 runs to win the quadrangular series. Batting first, India posted 259-7 and in reply South Africa got bowled out for 190, handing India the U-19 series.
Batting first, India U-19 got to a worst possible start as they were reduced to 13-3 with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, and skipper Priyam Garg all back in the hut. Jurel and Varma then got together and added 164 crucial runs for the fourth wicket, giving a platform to accelerate from in the death overs. Siddhesh Veer played an important cameo as he scored 48 off 37 balls, hatting 3 fours and 2 sixes, helping India post a total of 257-9 from their 50 overs. Gerald Coetzee was the main man for the Proteas with the ball as he ended with figures of 3-19.
In reply, South Africa needed a solid start which they never could quite get from their batsmen. Barring Jack Lees (52) and Jonathan Bird (39), no other South African batsman could quite cope up with the Indian bowling and wickets were falling at regular intervals. Atharva Ankolekar was the star for India with the ball as he picked up figures of 4-31 while leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi chipped in with a couple of wickets. South Africa were bowled out for 190, handing an emphatic win to the Indians.
