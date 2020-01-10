 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal being awestruck at his own Jonty-style direct-hit run-out

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:16 PM

    Yuzvendra Chahal can claim to be so many things but can he be the best fielder in the side? The times have changed. Yuzvendra Chahal dived in to send a direct hit from mid-off and unfortunately for Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, it disturbed the furniture to send him back to the dressing room.

    A fun character, Yuzvendra Chahal’s measure strength lies in the fact that he can often outfox batsmen with sheer gully and wittiness. While fielding has not been his calling card, the perception around the fact is bound to change from today for what he did to dismiss Wanindu Hasaranga. 

    On the penultimate ball of the 14th over, Shardul Thakur bowled a harmless full toss to Hasaranga who punched the delivery out to mid-off. A single was never on offer but he didn’t even bother to run for the single. However, when he was jogging and trying to go for a single, Chahal sent the back to the end in a fine fashion.

    He was down on the ground and quite efficiently made the throw towards the batting end. The direct hit effected by Thakur distrubed the woodwork, and in such a fashion that the leg-spinner couldn’t even believe his luck. He was stunned as did many of us who were watching the magnificent act of Yuzvendra Chahal.

    Here's how Twitter reacted on the incident:

    SportsCafe

