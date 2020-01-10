Twitter reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal being awestruck at his own Jonty-style direct-hit run-out

Today at 10:16 PM
Yuzvendra Chahal can claim to be so many things but can he be the best fielder in the side? The times have changed. Yuzvendra Chahal dived in to send a direct hit from mid-off and unfortunately for Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, it disturbed the furniture to send him back to the dressing room.
A fun character, Yuzvendra Chahal’s measure strength lies in the fact that he can often outfox batsmen with sheer gully and wittiness. While fielding has not been his calling card, the perception around the fact is bound to change from today for what he did to dismiss Wanindu Hasaranga.
On the penultimate ball of the 14th over, Shardul Thakur bowled a harmless full toss to Hasaranga who punched the delivery out to mid-off. A single was never on offer but he didn’t even bother to run for the single. However, when he was jogging and trying to go for a single, Chahal sent the back to the end in a fine fashion.
He was down on the ground and quite efficiently made the throw towards the batting end. The direct hit effected by Thakur distrubed the woodwork, and in such a fashion that the leg-spinner couldn’t even believe his luck. He was stunned as did many of us who were watching the magnificent act of Yuzvendra Chahal.
Here's how Twitter reacted on the incident:
Sir,Pandey Excellent catch ,samson behind stump,chahal runout heege total team effort in fielding evattu thumba chennagide.#starnakelu— Ramcharan (@rcteja69) January 10, 2020
Chahal is andy Robertson of cricket.. Same shithousery 😍 pic.twitter.com/5bJ8JUIN6k— Karna Torres (@bobbyanfieldkop) January 10, 2020
WOW! What an effort by @yuzi_chahal! 🤩— Hotstar Canada (@hotstarcanada) January 10, 2020
Hope you are not 'running out' of the action! 😉
📱 - https://t.co/K8YTxYpWAV#TheBattlesBeforeTheWar #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/dP1gafIAwg
Bradman with the bat.— GIRIDHARAN (@beastgiri) January 10, 2020
Warne with the ball.
Jonty as a fielder.
Name is Yuzbradwarne Rhodehahal! 😎#Chahal #YuzvendraChahal #INDvSL #ThugLife pic.twitter.com/S6IZaXeFyH
Chahal's on fire on the field!!🔥🔥🔥— Vishal (@Vishal_14_) January 10, 2020
Unreal game from Chahal— Wajdi (@1_plate_biryani) January 10, 2020
Chahal on a all-time high in the field.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) January 10, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Shardul Thakur
- Virat Kohli
- Manish Pandey
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Navdeep Saini
- India Vs Sri Lanka Women
- Sri Lanka Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- Sri Lanka Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.