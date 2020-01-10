Twitter reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal being awestruck at his own Jonty-style direct-hit run-out

A fun character, Yuzvendra Chahal ’s measure strength lies in the fact that he can often outfox batsmen with sheer gully and wittiness. While fielding has not been his calling card, the perception around the fact is bound to change from today for what he did to dismiss Wanindu Hasaranga.

On the penultimate ball of the 14th over, Shardul Thakur bowled a harmless full toss to Hasaranga who punched the delivery out to mid-off. A single was never on offer but he didn’t even bother to run for the single. However, when he was jogging and trying to go for a single, Chahal sent the back to the end in a fine fashion.