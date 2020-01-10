 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli being stunned by Sanju Samson’s audacity after latter hits first-ball six

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:15 PM

    Not everyday you see a cricketer returning to international cricket after five years and hit a first-ball six to announce his return in style. Sanju Samson was surely at his vociferous best when he smashed Sandakan for a six on the very first ball he faced and that brought huge adulation from Kohli.

    Apart from India crushing oppositions at home, another truism that has come to be a regular in India’s cricket matches is a Virat Kohli reaction. Be it Kohli’s priceless look at MS Dhoni’s six or being left awestruck by Shreyas Iyer’s third tier six, he has been a storehouse of it all. Sanju Samson was lucky enough to have a special one reserved for him after the youngster whacked a classic off Sri Lankan left-arm wrist-spinner Lakshan Sandakan.

    Samson, who got a look in the playing XI after warming the bench for almost three series, went into the middle after Shikhar Dhawan’s dismissal. Sandakan was trying to give as much flight as he could so as to lure the batsman to give catch on the leg side but the Keralite was having none of it.

    With grace, Samson countered the floaty ball outside off-stump by planting his front foot forward. Although it seemed like a mishit in the first look, he actually nailed the lofted shot to perfection over long-off. The audacity of the shot was a reminder of Siddhesh Lad’s first-ball six in last year’s Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab when the right-hander had hit a six on the very first ball he faced in his IPL career.

    Kohli was moved by Samson’s stroke and in adulation, he stood up on his seat in the dugout to applaud. His reaction was priceless - something that was enough for Samson to take away from what was otherwise a disappointing outing.

    Here's how Twitter reacted on the incident

    More misery for Sanju Samson

    That's why we love Kohli

    Hard luck

    Meme Game ON

    Good decision

