Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli being stunned by Sanju Samson’s audacity after latter hits first-ball six

Not everyday you see a cricketer returning to international cricket after five years and hit a first-ball six to announce his return in style. Sanju Samson was surely at his vociferous best when he smashed Sandakan for a six on the very first ball he faced and that brought huge adulation from Kohli.

Apart from India crushing oppositions at home, another truism that has come to be a regular in India’s cricket matches is a Virat Kohli reaction. Be it Kohli’s priceless look at MS Dhoni’s six or being left awestruck by Shreyas Iyer’s third tier six, he has been a storehouse of it all. Sanju Samson was lucky enough to have a special one reserved for him after the youngster whacked a classic off Sri Lankan left-arm wrist-spinner Lakshan Sandakan.

Samson, who got a look in the playing XI after warming the bench for almost three series, went into the middle after Shikhar Dhawan’s dismissal. Sandakan was trying to give as much flight as he could so as to lure the batsman to give catch on the leg side but the Keralite was having none of it.

With grace, Samson countered the floaty ball outside off-stump by planting his front foot forward. Although it seemed like a mishit in the first look, he actually nailed the lofted shot to perfection over long-off. The audacity of the shot was a reminder of Siddhesh Lad’s first-ball six in last year’s Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab when the right-hander had hit a six on the very first ball he faced in his IPL career.

Kohli was moved by Samson’s stroke and in adulation, he stood up on his seat in the dugout to applaud. His reaction was priceless - something that was enough for Samson to take away from what was otherwise a disappointing outing.

Here's how Twitter reacted on the incident

More misery for Sanju Samson

Shastri & co will breathe a sigh of relief, now they have done the Sanju Samson penance, they can can safely revert to Pant without guilt. #INDvsSL — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 10, 2020

Sanju Samson smack a six & gone.

Now @RishabhPant17 haters your words for this!#INDvsSL — Yamlal Gaire (@Cherry_yams) January 10, 2020

That's why we love Kohli

Virat Kohli The Most Selfless Cricketer I Have Ever Seen In My Life ! 🙏💙 Captain ho to aisa ♥#INDvsSL — S O B U J 💉 (@VKSobuj18) January 10, 2020

Ohhh Man. What a positive start for Samson but got out on the very second ball. Hard Luck @IamSanjuSamson #INDvsSL — Aditya Singh (@adisrk777) January 10, 2020

Hard luck

Introducing Sanju Samson 1st bowl SIX ..2nd bowl got Out. .!#INDvSL — Dhungel (@DhungelDE) January 10, 2020

Meme Game ON

#INDvSL



Pic 1 : When Samson hits 6 on 1st ball

Pic 2 : When he gets out on 2nd ball pic.twitter.com/1Em6HNQGOd — Rahul (@iamRahul66) January 10, 2020

Sanju Samson does the same thing what Pant used to do

6 and out#INDvsSL — Marwadichoro (@Marwadi25) January 10, 2020

Sanju Samson hitting first ball six



Sanju Samson getting out on second ball #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/XeBxPRv0zO — Sunil- the cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 10, 2020

Good decision

Good on the team management to give Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey the opportunity to play up the order. Irrespective of whether it comes of, it is right in principle — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 10, 2020