Twitter reacts to Pandey’s presence of mind to run Oshada Fernando out during Bumrah’s LBW appeal

Today at 9:10 PM
Manish Pandey is a fantastic batsman no doubt but everyone and their pet dog will agree that he is a much much better fielder. When Jasprit Bumrah was appealing for a Leg Before Wicket, everyone was focused on the decision but Pandey took a sudden chance to run Oshada Fernando out.
It was a classic Manish Pandey out in the middle - reaping benefits from the pandemonium and being at the top of the game. On the first ball of the fourth over, he showcased why he is considered as one of the best fielders in the world at the moment.
With Kusal Perera on strike, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a full toss delivery which hit the batsman’s front pad instantly. Bumrah was very loud in his appeal but the umpire was not that interested in it. Sensing an opportunity to steal a single, Perera started running in, not realising the ball was with Pandey, definitely a better fielder than anyone in the side.
Oshada Fernando responded to the call and started running and then the race began. Pandey, standing at point, ran towards the stumps and completely out-ran the Sri Lankan who had momentum on his side. By whipping the bail off, he ended Fernando’s stay in the middle and Sri Lanka’s hopes of making a comeback too.
