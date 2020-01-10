Twitter reacts to "Allrounder" Shardul Thakur having yet another great day at office

Today at 9:54 PM
Shardul Thakur seems to have buried the demons of '2019 IPL' deep with his all-rounded performance for Team India. Following his match-winning knock against West Indies last year, Thakur came in to bat late in the game and scored 22 off 8 balls,and followed it up in the game with two wickets.
That was unplayable
Shardul was on fire
What a blistering knock
Shardul thakur again hitting 2 sixes 1 four at last moment #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/hx0sMW9LGr— The Skinny Hulk (@Abhijee22691599) January 10, 2020
Absolutely
Shardul Thakur is making most of the limited opportunities coming his way. Some crucial runs. Wickets. And while there’s a lot of cricket left today, I’m already picking him as my Man of the Match...i.e. if India wins. #IndvSL— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 10, 2020
CSK fans right now
Every six hit by Shardul Thakur makes me frustrated of his wicket in IPL 2019 final 😑 #INDvSL— Pradhumn - the CricFreak🏏 (@pradhumn_pratap) January 10, 2020
This is hilarious
After hitting 22(8) Shardul thakur to Pant, Samson, Iyyer#INDvsSLT20 pic.twitter.com/t5z8EEY3nq— Mohit Gaur (@Mgaur__007) January 10, 2020
Shardul thakur kya khake aaya tha aaj 😂😂— Arpit Mishra (@ItsArpit_akshay) January 10, 2020
If Shardul Thakur keeps playing like this, he may replace Hardik Pandya in his wedding too.#INDvsSLT20— Ojas Malushte (@ojasmalushte) January 10, 2020
Hahahahaha
#INDvsSL @imShard— Flykon Abhishek (@abhishek_flykon) January 10, 2020
Shardul Thakur can do everything😎💪
Meanwhile Hardik Pandya after watching his knock:- pic.twitter.com/6sIw69oMqn
#shardulthakur is a gem. Another one-sided match to witness 🙄 #INDvsSL— Mrugakshi Dhonde (@pampered_child) January 10, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Shardul Thakur
- Navdeep Saini
- Virat Kohli
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Jasprit Bumrah
- India Vs Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- Sri Lanka Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.