Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehashish to take over as Bengal association secretary

Today at 2:58 PM
New reports have emerged saying that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly’s elder brother, Snehasish Ganguly, is all set to take over as the new secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The reports say Avishek Dalmiya will be elected president.
According to a report in The New Indian Express, Snehashish will take up the vacant role left by Dalmiya, who is set to get an elevation to the office of the president. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly had vacated the role as CAB president when he became the president of the national body in October last year.
His older brother Snehasish is a former first-class cricketer with 59 matches under his belt for the Bengal state. As a southpaw — just like his younger brother — he amassed 2534 runs at an average of 39.59 during his first-class cricket days. In List A cricket, however, Snehasish’s returns were modest, at best, as he only managed 275 runs in 18 matches at an average of 18.33.
If the rumours are true and the 54-year-old Snehasish is indeed appointed as secretary of the Bengal state association, that will help bump up the number of former cricketers in administrative roles throughout the country.
