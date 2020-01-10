SA vs ENG | Jos Buttler escapes with fine after taking jibe at Vernon Philander

The ICC , on Thursday (January 8), announced that the English batsman Jos Buttler has been slapped with a demerit point, over and above the fine, for "use of an audible obscenity during an International Match".

On the final day of the second Test, that England won by a margin of 189 to square the series, Buttler was seen and heard using offensive language against the South African veteran after collecting a throw from the fielder at mid-off - Joe Root. The said throw hit the batsman on strike Philander before being collect by England wicketkeeper. According to the videos seen from the game, Buttler was annoyed with the batsman not moving, was heard calling Philander a "f***ing knobhead". Buttler must have been frustrated with the tail-enders' block-o-thon that preceded the incident.