SA vs ENG | Batting for South Africa wasn't pressure but privilege, attests Pieter Malan

Although South Africa lost the game, they may have found a solid opener in the form of Pieter Malan who believed there was no pressure on him. Malan had an impressive debut for South Africa against England as he played a fighting knock of 84 to try to save the game for the Proteas on the fifth day.

When one of the best fast bowlers of all time in James Anderson is bowling in full rhythm with the Barmy Army singing in the background and there is a Test match to be saved, feeling pressure is just the most natural thing to happen. However, Pieter Malan revealed that he felt no pressure as the main pressure was what he felt during his effort to make his debut possible for South Africa.

"That's not pressure, that's privilege. Pressure is playing out there in the semi-pro game, nobody watching, fighting for your career. Being out there, with the Barmy Army, Jimmy Anderson running in, it felt like a video game at some stage. It was unbelievable. I felt very privileged to be in a position to fight for the team and try and bat long and just be there for as long as I can," Malan said after the match, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Although Malan was not able to save the game for South Africa, he was extremely satisfied with his knock and looked extremely comfortable at the crease while his innings of 84 lasted. One of the standouts of him successfully negotiating the pacers for so long was his ability to read the line and leave the ball.

"In South Africa, it's tough opening against the new ball, there's a lot of things happening, there's nip, there's bounce, so the less you can give the bowlers, the better. In their third and fourth spells, that's where the real runs are," Malan stated.

Although it came a bit late, but South Africa surely may have found a solid opener in Malan and he will be hopeful of a bright future for himself and the Proteas.

"It's been a long road but its a road that I am glad I've been on because I am a better cricketer, I am a better person and its made me appreciate playing for the Proteas. It's been tough but it has been worth it," Malan concluded.