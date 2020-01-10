Reports | BCCI's Sourav Ganguly, Kevin Roberts of CA to discuss four-day Test proposal

The chiefs of the BCCI and Cricket Australia, Sourav Ganguly and Kevin Roberts, are set to meet in the coming days and discuss the four-day Test proposal. This new proposal of the ICC, of scraping a day from Tests, has received a lot of criticism from players and is well under scrutiny.

India is set to host Australia for a three-match series which begins on January 14th and expectations are of it to be a cracker of a game. However, the two boards BCCI and Cricket Australia officials are set to have a meeting before the ODI series begins. Four-day Tests will be one of the main talking points in the meeting keeping in mind the ICC World Test Championship cycle of 2023.

CA chief executive Kevin Roberts is set to meet BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and his team of new office-bearers to decide on the number of pink-ball Tests that will be played when India will tour Australia for a Test series at the end of 2020.

“He (Roberts) is set to gauge the BCCI’s stand on the four-day Test proposal. CA is pushing for it to happen and knows it can’t happen without the BCCI’s support,” an insider told Sportstar.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been extremely vocal about his views that he does not feel four-day Test is a good idea. Whatever the BCCI decide will come down to Ganguly's views on the issue. It will be surprising if Ganguly and his group of office bearers go against Kohli's views and back the idea of four-day Tests.