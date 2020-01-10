Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Baba Indrajith recalled to Tamil Nadu squad

Baba Indrajith has been recalled to Tamil Nadu's squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy matches against Mumbai and Railways. Indrajith had missed the first half of the season as he was recovering from a shoulder injury and had cleared the fitness tests but wasn't picked earlier due to miscommunication.

According to PTI, Baba Indrajith has been recalled to the Tamil Nadu squad for the Ranji Trophy games against Mumbai and Railways. After losing their opening two games and drawing the third, Indrajith is a welcome addition to the inexperienced Tamil Nadu batting line-up. But this addition could have been made earlier if there was clear communication between physio and team management.

"The selectors went ahead to name a squad without Indrajith since they didn't get a clearer picture of his fitness. But it was all cleared on Thursday and Indrajith has now been included. His presence will be very crucial in the team's middle-order," a TNCA official told TOI.

"The U-23 clash in Delhi is from January 13. We feel Pradosh, who has done well in the U-19 circuit this season, deserves a chance to now be part of the U-23 side."

Tamil Nadu will be playing Mumbai on January 11 and will be facing Railways on January 19. For the team who reached the finals of both Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the Ranji Trophy season has been below par so far.

They will need to win more games if they have any hopes of increasing their current tally of 4 points and making it to the knockout stages.