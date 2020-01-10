Mumbai Cricket Association launch Women’s Challenger Trophy for women

In a first, the Mumbai Cricket Association, on Thursday, launched the Women’s Challenger Trophy for cricketers in the city. The association’s secretary Sanjay Naik credited former women cricketer Samantha Lobatto and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for the idea to launch the laudable initiative.

Based on Tendular's suggestions in a meeting with the Apex Council members right after the elections, the association took steps to develop women’s cricket. Divided into Team Yellow, Team Orange, Team Red, and Team Blue, 40-over matches were played at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivali.

“This is the first time that the MCA is conducting such a tournament on this large a scale. The idea to start it was given by our Apex Council member (ex-India women’s cricketer) Samantha Lobatto. It’s due to her efforts that the tournament has been launched. It’s a good tournament where Mumbai’s women cricketers can showcase their skills,” Naik told TOI.

“Tendulkar had suggested to us to give more exposure to Mumbai’s women cricketers,” Naik added.

At SRT-1, Team Orange beat Team Yellow by 50 runs. Batting first, Team Orange scored 183 for two in 40 overs, with contributions Nidhi Dawda (53), Manjiri Gawde (48*), and Hummaira Kazi (41), before restricting Team Yellow to 133 for six, courtesy of Fatima Jaffer’s three for 19.

At SRT-2, Team Blue beat Team Red by two wickets in a close encounter. Sayali Satghare (three for 17) and Prakashika Naik (three for 13) led the charge to restrict Team Red to 109. Then Riya Chaudhari, who slammed (69), guided the team home and was ably supported by Jagravi Pawar (32*).

The final will be played on January 18 at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivali.