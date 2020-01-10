IND vs SL | Pune T20I Evaluation Chart - “All-rounder” Shardul Thakur bosses at Gahunje to guide India home

India secured their first series win of the new decade as Shardul Thakur’s all-round performance was the major talking point in the 78-run win. However, Lasith Malinga’s fall as a bowler had an inevitable answer written on it - something that must have hurt a bit to every fan watching this game.

Match Review

Underfire from many quarters for his slow and sagacious batting, Shikhar Dhawan seemed a bit more uncomplicated in his approach today, getting off to a good start. The strong powerplay, which helped India set up a base of 63/0, made up for the average middle-order batting display. Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer disappointed with the bat but the lower order cameos by Shardul Thakur and Manish Pandey ensured India went past 200 runs to give the visitors a daunting total to chase down.

The huge target was going to be a huge one for the visitors and the pressure got the better of the Lankan top order. Jasprit Bumrah was at his lethal best, making the visitors huff and puff, while Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur used their variations to good effect. By the end of the powerplay, it was clear that Sri Lanka were no match to India’s standards. The visitors eventually folded up for a paltry total of 123 as India secured the T20I series 2-0.

Turning Point

Of course the last two overs of the Indian innings. Sri Lanka had done well in the overs between 8 to 15 to put a blip to India’s run-scoring chart and with the big hitters like Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer back in the hut. Things needed more careful planning for Sri Lanka but by conceding freebies to the duo of Shardul Thakur and Manish Pandey - who collected 34 runs in the last two overs - Sri Lanka lost the game right at the end of the first innings.

Highs and Lows

The moment Navdeep Saini got rid of Kusal Perera with a cracker of a yorker, it set up the game for India. The Rahul-Dhawan partnership was a monumental effort in conditions which were not really easy for batting but the inevitability of the game was not clear by then. The moment Saini castled Perera, the writing was on the wall and showed the gulf between two sides who are polar opposite in modern-day cricket.

The low point for me was to see Malinga struggle in the entirety of the game. Sure enough, end beckons for everyone and Malinga, time and again, has shown that he can make a comeback but today had an inevitable touch to it. He seemed a bit more tired, a man who had lost his Midas touch. I hope it was just a blip to his stunning career and we will get to see the Malinga, of fire and brimstone, with all his glory during the Indian Premier League, come this April.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: - India (9/10) and Sri Lanka (1.5/10)

India totally dominated the powerplay, all thanks to Lasith Malinga and Angelo Mathews’ wayward bowling, to ensure that it would be a cakewalk for them afterwards. With the wicket being slightly two-paced, the ball stopped in their course, but that hardly mattered for KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan who cruised their way to 63/0 in the first six overs.

If India’s were excellent, it was exactly the opposite for Sri Lanka. The wicket had been slowed down from one end, the change in pace mattered more than anything, and the visitors had been caught in a tangle. Trying to skip from it, they messed up with their own plans and lost four wickets inside the powerplay. Not the greatest of the starts by any stretch of the imagination.

Death Bowling: - Sri Lanka (4/10) and India (9/10)

Had Sri Lanka not spent 34 runs in the last two overs, it could have been theirs. But hey, the fickleness of T20 cricket endured as Shardul Thakur and Manish Pandey smashed Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Malinga to smithereens to take the hosts to a 200-plus total. The easy full balls that Malinga provided was a far cry from the times he used to dominate the death overs with surgical precision.

Surgical precision, however, was the bottom line for the Indian pacers who were right on the money to not let Sri Lanka find any easy going. The death overs never really arrived, with Sri Lanka being folded out for 123 in the 16th over, but the cutters, knuckleballs and fearsome yorkers were fired on a regular basis in the last five overs. Sri Lanka managed to score only 35 runs during that time, picking up six wickets in the process.

Ground Fielding and Catching: - Sri Lanka (3/10) and India (8.5/10)

Sri Lanka were below average in their fielding efforts today, with the hilarious part being their inability to understand where to place their fielders at the right positions. There were at least four misjudgements which in normal situations, should have been easy catches. The ground fielding failed to inspire any confidence as once the ball pierced through the gaps, no one was really trying to chase it, for the fact that writing was on the wall. It could have been much much better.

Don’t get bored. I don’t really have anything new to say here too. It was such a day of singular dominance that India outplayed and outclassed the Lankans on their way to the series victory. Lankans were never really in the contest, and one of the major reasons for that was their fielding but India absolutely rocked in that department. Two run-outs by Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal were sheer masterpieces where India didn’t drop a single catch in the process.

Spectator Rating Meter - Average

A dull game, powered by some occasional burst of individual performance, but as a whole, it lacked the thrill. Yes, Sri Lanka were absolutely shambolic in all three departments, making the game a cakewalk for the fans. If anything, it was the performance of Saini and Thakur that would be the takeaway for me as India set foot for the Aussie challenge from January 14 in Mumbai.