IND vs SL | Navdeep Saini’s form indicates Indian cricket system is robust and productive, hails Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir admitted that Navdeep Saini’s form shows us that the Indian cricket team is robust and productive despite injuries to Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar. Further, he appreciated the pace attack that Virat Kohli possesses is one of the best with Jasprit Bumrah leading the attack.

The latest of the pace attack, Navdeep Saini has been a revelation in the Indian team following his ODI debut against West Indies earlier last year. Since then, the pacer in his second stint with the national team has impressed one and all, with pace, aggression and more importantly accuracy.

In the second T20I against Sri Lanka this week, the pacer claimed the figures of 2/18 which included an inch-perfect yorker that he bowled to the Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka. Following that performance, Gautam Gambhir admitted that the pacer’s form was a direct result of the Indian cricket system which according to him is ‘robust and productive.’

"Like a healthy Sensex is indicative of a thriving economy, Navdeep Saini's form indicates that systems in Indian cricket are robust and productive. His story was devoid of direction and purpose but now his life and bowling has both. The spell that he bowled in Indore in the second T20I against Sri Lanka must have left captain Virat Kohli feeling like a millionaire," Gambhir wrote in his column for Times of India.

Virat Kohli also possesses the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur in the limited-overs format, which makes India’s pace attack one to be revered. With the conditions more than likely to favour pace in Australia, the pace attack could genuinely cause some upset.

"Besides Saini, Kohli has Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and a revitalised Ishant Sharma to shape his attack. While I don't like to look too much into the future, India's fast bowling resources will make them proud," Gambhir concluded.