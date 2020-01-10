IND vs AUS | Aaron Finch has filled limited-overs captaincy void, admits Andrew McDonald

Andrew McDonald, who has taken Australia’s head coach Justin Langer’s shoes for their India tour revealed that Aaron Finch has filled the “void in terms of captaincy” in limited-overs cricket. This will be Australia's first ODI assignment since their 2019 World Cup’s semifinal exit against England.

Aaron Finch, who has struggled against India especially in Tests was backed by praises for his leadership in limited-overs cricket by Australia’s stop-gap coach Andrew McDonald who will step in Justin Langer’s place for their three-match ODI series against India starting from 14 January.

McDonald reckoned that the current Aussie limited-overs skipper has filled in the “void in terms of captaincy” in limited-overs cricket.

“I think the growth of Aaron Finch in his leadership role in the last three years has been tremendous. It has filled the void Australia had in terms of captaincy. His growths been outstanding, his understanding of individuals has been great,” McDonald told, reported Hindustan Times.

The 33-year-old Finch has been consistent with his team selection and has built a core for the limited-overs scheme.

“He (Finch) has a familiar group around in terms of continuity of team. From the World Cup, there has been a couple of changes. I think he has just matured as a cricketer, understands his game, understands the opposition and the people around him and all of it has helped him become a fine leader for the country,” asserted McDonald.

McDonald believes Finch’s got better with age like many other cricketers with experience and understanding of the game.

“I don’t think he was ever down and out as a player. I think the natural progression of him in his career, it’s always when you get 27-28 years of age, you start to figure things out. There was a bit of a purple patch in terms of his One Day International form,” expressed McDonald.

With Finch struggling in Test cricket and currently not being part of the Australian Test scheme of things, the coach believes Finch’s position in Test is in middle-order.

“He had the opportunity to play in an unfamiliar position last summer. He took that on. He’s probably better playing Tests than not so he jumped at the opportunity to open for Australia even though he’s better suited in the middle order,” concluded McDonald.