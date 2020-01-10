IND v AUS | Easier to bowl with softer ball, but smaller boundaries present challenge, says Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins reckons that it is easier to bowl when the ball gets softer as it does on Indian conditions, but admitted that the smaller boundary lengths will add to the challenge. Cummins also said that he expects the spinners to play a big part in Australia’s attempt to topple a strong Indian side.

After enjoying their own brand of success over the past few months — Australia in Tests and India in all three formats — the two giants of cricket are set to meet in a three-match ODI series next week. Beginning in Mumbai on January 14, the series will move to Rajkot — on January 17 — and Bengaluru — on January 19 — to complete the short tour.

Cummins, the current #1 ranked Test bowler, talked to reporters regarding the different challenges that the Indian conditions possess for a fast bowler bowling with white balls.

“Upfront there’s always a little bit in it with a new ball like anywhere else in the world. But then after that, I actually feel that the ball gets probably a little bit softer and chewed up more over there than it does in other parts of the world which makes it a little bit easier sometimes bowling with a bit of a softer ball,” Cummins told PTI.

“But it’s just a different challenge, the fields there are a lot smaller and faster than here in Australia, the wickets aren’t as pacey and bouncy but it’s the same format just a slightly different beast,” he said.

India are on a roll with successive series wins across all formats, but the Aussies can take confidence from their comeback series-win in a five-match ODI series last year on Indian soil. Though Cummins is not expecting dust-bowls, the 26-year-old is certain that the spinners in his team — left-arm spinner Ashton Agar and leg spinner Adam Zampa — will play major roles if they are to succeed.

“I think spinners play a bigger part in India than they do around the world but it’s rare you get a big spinning dust bowl for a one day international. The last series I think we played two spinners, they also played two so they are certainly important, especially in the middle overs,” Cummins added.