ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Pakistan players more passionate, can beat India in U19 WC, says Ejaz Ahmed

Pakistan U19 coach and former Pakistan batsman, Ejaz Ahmed has made a statement calling the Pakistan players more passionate than Indians. Ejaz has also felt that Pakistan U19 team with greater passion can beat the U19 team in the upcoming U19 World Cup starting from January 17 in South Africa.

Current Pakistan U19 team’s coach Ejaz Ahmed in an interview has expressed his belief about Pakistan beating India in the forthcoming U19 World Cup. His confidence seemed to have been raised from his team’s last year’s ACC Emerging Teams Cup Semi-final victory against India. Ejaz Ahmed's side will begin their campaign on 19 January against Scotland followed by games against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

“India has a very good cricket system and it is organized but I know we have more passion than them when we play against each other. That is how we beat them in the semifinals of the recent Asian Emerging Nations Cup,” Ejaz said.

Ejaz, who has played 60 Test and 250 ODIs, was the head coach of the Pakistan Emerging side that beat India in Bangladesh last year before eventually winning the title. The head coach’s confidence is boosted by Pakistan’s record in the tournament, they have won the U19 title twice(2004,2006) so far, from which one in 2006 came against India in the final.

“Even in the past, we beat India because of our greater passion and this time also I know the passion of our players will prevail over them although they have a very strong outfit,” he added.

Regarding Naseem Shah’s absence after he was withdrawn from the U19 set up following his successful Test run against Sri Lanka, 51-year-old Ejaz said it would not have much impact on the team’s performance.

“Look there was no controversy at all. The way we now see things is that you can’t expect an MBA to go and take BA exams. That is how we look at Naseem Shah, he has made the grade for Pakistan and now he should be performing for the senior team.”