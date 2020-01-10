BBL 2019-20 | 90 days enough to fine tune my game after ban, reveals Chris Green

Sydney Thunder off-spinner Chris Green has been handed a suspension of 90 days from bowling in all Australian competition, following which Green has said he looks at this time off as a technique developing break. CA has suspended him after match officials suspected his action in a BBL game.

Chris Green who hails from New South Wales and has been a regular member for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League for the last two seasons now was handed 90 days suspensions from bowling after the off-spinner’s action was suspected by the match officials during Thunder’s encounter against the Melbourne Stars earlier this season.

Cricket Australia (CA) has banned the 26-year-old New South Wales spinner from bowling in all Australian competitions for the next three months. However, the newly picked KKR member will not have any problem in bowling during the IPL as the suspension only holds in Australia. KKR has picked the spinner for a base price of Rs. 20 Lakhs during the auction.

His suspension came on the back of a cryptic tweet from Melbourne Renegades allrounder Dan Christian. There have been reports of the players from the opponents’ team have raised question legality about Green’s action. Meanwhile, Green has asserted his ban as a much-required break for him to improve his techniques sighting he never got a break in the last 12-months of nonstop play.

"It's a 90-day training block if you like that I can fine-tune my game. I've had a busy 12 months prior to this where I haven't had the time to stop and work on technical aspects of my game so I see this as a really good window to work on my game and make the changes necessary on my bowling,” asserted Green.

Green also revealed that he was informed by the officials that his faster delivery was the one that created confusion.

"I was told it was marginal, my faster ball was the one that was reported and that was the issue from around the wicket. It's something I have got to look at because that's what's been identified and that's the technical changes that I need to make,” explained Green.