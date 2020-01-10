Aspire to be as consistent as Virat Kohli across formats, states Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne had a fantastic year in Test cricket and aims to achieve the same consistency as Virat Kohli across all formats of the game. He received a maiden ODI call-up for the series against India and is aiming to cement his place in the 50-over setup just like in the longest format.

With more than 1100 runs to his name in Tests in 2019 and a fantastic maiden Test double hundred to start of 2020, Marnus Labuschagne has been in the form of his life. He received his maiden ODI call-up for the ODI series against India and he aims to achieve consistency and adapt to different conditions and game situations just the way modern greats like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith do.

"You look at the guys I look up to and aspire to - Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root. They've been doing it for a very long time, five, six years they've been consistent, not just in one format, but two or more formats," Labuschagne was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

Consistency is the key for Labuschagne and he believed that it was important to carry his good form for a longer period of time.

"I've had some success this summer but the real challenge for me is to be more consistent going on and being able to keep putting continued performances on the board. If I can continue to do that, then that's obviously going to be the challenge for me," Labuschagne asserted.

Labuschagne also revealed that he admired the kind of adaptability that Michael Hussey showed during his playing days and that he aspired to be as useful to the Australian team as Hussey was, batting at the position that the team requires and winning games for them.

"With the opportunities that might come in the next few months, we'll have to see, but definitely Michael Hussey is a great person to learn from. The way he played the one-day game, the way he finished off the innings and the way he probably started his innings. There are a few similarities there, but I'm definitely not comparing myself to Michael Hussey," he added.