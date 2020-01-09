Would not like to see any change in five day Test cricket, attests Kuldeep Yadav

India leggie Kuldeep Yadav has joined the revolution against the proposal of 4 day Test matches replacing the traditional format. While the ICC cricket committee is scheduled to discuss it in March, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli and many other greats of the game have opposed the move.

With each passing day, the voice against 4 day Test matches keeps growing stronger as more and more players stand up against the idea. ICC’s cricket committee headed by Anil Kumble is set to ponder on the matter in March when they meet.

But even as the governing body plans to only ponder over the matter, the cricketing world seems to oppose the very thought of it. While previously former greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Mahela Jayawardene amongst others have voiced their disapproval over the idea, India's chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav joins their elite company as he echoed their stand. Kuldeep opines that something classic shouldn’t be tinkered with while he shared that Test cricket is made for five days.

"To be very honest, I would prefer five-day Test cricket. Test cricket is made for five days and I would not like to see any change in it. Something which is classic should be kept as it is," he told India Today.

The 24-year-old has been part of only 6 Test matches so far, where he has picked up 24 wickets. However, with news about the four-day Test catching up, Kuldeep wants none of that changing the classic 5-day Test match.