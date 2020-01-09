Would love to carry on, let's talk at 45, states Chris Gayle

West Indies opener Chris Gayle has hinted at playing franchise cricket until the age of 45 as he believes to have retained the same desire to play at the top level. Gayle is currently in Bangladesh for his commitments with Chattogram Challengers in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League.

At 40 years of age, Chris Gayle expressed to have the same love and passion for the game even after playing 20 years of international cricket.

"A lot of people still want to see Chris Gayle out in the middle. I still have that love for the game and that passion for the game. I would love to carry on as long as possible in T20 and franchise cricket as well. I still play a few games here.”

Considering age to be just a number, Gayle has hinted about continuing to play franchise cricket for five more years, until he reaches 45.

"The body is feeling good and I am sure I am getting younger as the days go so I am looking forward to it. 45 is a good number. Lets' talk at 45. I think that's a good number and my first number.”

With T20 World Cup later this year, the Jamaican revealed that it would be nice if he gets an opportunity to represent the West Indies once again at the global stage.

"It would be nice (to play in the next T20 World Cup). Like I said the door is open for a chance. Let's see what happens. We have some bright youngsters ahead as well. I have left the option open to hear back to my family as well and see where the universe boss is going in whichever way.”

The ‘Universe Boss’ has also put up a challenge for the West Indies youngsters to match his success playing all across the globe.

"There won't be any Chris Gayle or any Universe Boss. There will always be one and there won't be another one like me. In order to get your status you have to go around the globe, you have to build your name, perform in all kinds of conditions and I've done my fare bit as well. I've nothing to prove and you know where I stand in my cricketing career as well,” asserted Gayle.