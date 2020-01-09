World Cup squad a work in progress, lot of spots left to fill, reveals Rohit Sharma

Today at 7:18 PM
India opener Rohit Sharma revealed that India’s T20 World Cup squad has a lot of slots to fill yet. India will be looking to conquer the T20 World Cup Down Under which would come as much needed retribution for an Indian side which have repeatedly faltered in the knockout stages of ICC tournaments.
An ICC tournament has become synonymous with agony for an Indian cricket fan after India’s repeated failure in the knockout stages of the same. Although the side seems to be at the top of its game throughout the championship, it fails to conquer the title after getting fingertips to it.
The national side will be looking at the T20 World Cup as a golden opportunity to clear their name from the list of bottlers and giving their fans something rejoice. India vice-captain Rohit Sharma shared that the title might very well be theirs with all the players in great shape but also conceded that the final squad is yet to be finalised with a lot of spots left to be claimed.
“It is a long way from the World Cup. We are preparing for that, (and) a lot of guys are getting ready for that. (It) means there are a lot of spots we need to fill. It is a work in progress. Anyway, the 15-20 guys we have are all really good and have performed really well and are very confident. It is just about doing what we need to do in Australia and then try and win that World Cup,” Sharma told Hindustan Times.
The fight for a World Cup spot seems to be getting on with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan facing off for the opener’s spot alongside Sharma, while Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur are waiting for opportunities to pounce on to book their place in the team to Australia.
