World Cup squad a work in progress, lot of spots left to fill, reveals Rohit Sharma

“It is a long way from the World Cup. We are preparing for that, (and) a lot of guys are getting ready for that. (It) means there are a lot of spots we need to fill. It is a work in progress. Anyway, the 15-20 guys we have are all really good and have performed really well and are very confident. It is just about doing what we need to do in Australia and then try and win that World Cup,” Sharma told Hindustan Times.