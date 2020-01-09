VVS Laxman names India squad for T20 World Cup; MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan excluded

This leaves several slots open for debate. While Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar are two of the new brigade that has impressed most — and find themselves in Laxman’s squad — the opening slot, the wicket-keeper, the spinners, and backup options still remain. In choosing Rahul — over Shikhar Dhawan — to partner Rohit at the top, Laxman chose to address two areas with one player. Though he has significantly underperformed in T20Is, Laxman wants the management to continue backing young Pant. And given Rahul can keep wickets in case of an emergency, this means there is no room for Dhoni, who is yet to feature in the Indian Blue since the World Cup semi-final exit.