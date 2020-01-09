VIDEO | Matt Renshaw pulls off outrageous 'paddle' to complete mystifying relay catch

Matt Renshaw from the test opener has now become into a T20 finisher, an opening bowler and more so, an athletic fielder in the deep for the Brisbane Heats. When the ball looked like it was getting away from him, he sprung high plucked it and paddled it mid-air to dismiss Mathew Wade.

Just when you thought that Matt Renshaw could not get any better, he surprised us all. The left-handed Renshaw gets better by the day, be it with the bat in the T20 format, be it with the ball bowling in the powerplays for the Heats or be it his innovative fielding where he plucks catches mid-air. Twice against Hobart this season, Renshaw seemed to be plucking catches mid-air, this time for real with Ben Cutting withing the popping crease.

Wade, until that moment, was finding the middle of his bat as he smashed the Heats’ across the Gabba. However, this time even his powerful shot was not enough to find the ropes against the stretching Renshaw at the boundary ropes. Renshaw timed his jump to perfection caught the ball before losing his balance. Quick-thinking from the left-hander ensured that he leapt in mid-air after crossing the ropes to paddle the ball to the near-by fielder Tom Banton who completed the sequence of brilliance from the openers.

And thus, Renshaw showed them all yet again why he is one of the best fielders in the tournament. Wade looked shocked and stood his ground in a long-wait as the umpire had declared him not-out at first before having to look back at his decision as he overturned it. Finally, after all the drama, Wade had to head back to the dressing room in ‘Renshaw’ style.

For the ones looking at whether the catch was legal, under 19.5.2 of MCC's Cricket Law, 'A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary.'

Watch the video here: