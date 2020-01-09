Twitter reacts to Ben Laughlin's "Superman-Esque" return catch to dismiss Clive Rose

Today at 8:11 PM
It looks like the ninth edition of the BBL is in no mood to stop entertaining the fans. As if two hat-tricks weren’t enough, today, Brisbane Heat’s Ben Laughlin took a crazy superman-esque return catch to dismiss Clive Rose and the superhuman effort from the Heat bowler sent Twitter into a frenzy.
Here is how Twitter reacted to it:
That's an outrageous catch from Ben Laughlin! pic.twitter.com/2z4a3uo4UI— Tabish Sabri (@sabritabish) January 9, 2020
The one thing I am missing these days in the cricket telecast on tv is the classic catch segment. There has been some awesome catches this summer just like that one from Laughlin from the @HeatBBL— troy worner (@troypod78) January 9, 2020
Ben Laughlin, you beauty!! What a catch!!#BBL09pic.twitter.com/Wi5ceAyK9q— Ashmin (@ashmin777) January 9, 2020
Absolute beauty!
Laughlin's caught & bowled then has to be a contender for catch of the summer. #BBL— Matt Hawkins (@hawko2600) January 9, 2020
Unbelievable!
Outstanding catch Laughlin— AK28 (@unkalben) January 9, 2020
And he is a 37-year-old!
Super catch there caught bowled Laughlin #BigBash— Bryan Martin OAM (@bmracingclub) January 9, 2020
Truly amazing!
Brilliant catch by Laughlin 🏏 🙌 Plucked it out of nowhere @HeatBBL #heathurricanes— Sophie Elsworth (@sophieelsworth) January 9, 2020
Hahahaha!
You arsey bastard, Laughlin. Beauty catch. #BBL09— Laughing All The Way To My Grave (@ryantjansen) January 9, 2020
No comments after watching that catch!
Rose gone @Benlaughlin55 takes a best catch ever— Mehedi Hasan Shawon (@SportsBoyShawn) January 9, 2020
You champion Laughlin@BBL @HeatBBL #BBL09
