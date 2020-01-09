Cricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Ben Laughlin's "Superman-Esque" return catch to dismiss Clive Rose

    no photo
    |

    Getty

    Twitter reacts to Ben Laughlin's "Superman-Esque" return catch to dismiss Clive Rose

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:11 PM

    It looks like the ninth edition of the BBL is in no mood to stop entertaining the fans. As if two hat-tricks weren’t enough, today, Brisbane Heat’s Ben Laughlin took a crazy superman-esque return catch to dismiss Clive Rose and the superhuman effort from the Heat bowler sent Twitter into a frenzy.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to it:

    Absolute beauty!

    Unbelievable!

    And he is a 37-year-old!

    Truly amazing!

    Hahahaha!

    No comments after watching that catch!

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS