Shane Warne’s baggy green breaks auction records of MS Dhoni, Don Bradman

Shane Warne’s baggy green, having raised $500,000, has broken all cricket auction records and has become the most expensive cricket memorabilia including MS Dhoni's bat from the 2011 WC final. Previously, Sir Don Bradman’s Test cap was the most prized cricket accessory at $425,000, sold in 2003.

Australia has been witnessing a devastating bushfire tragedy following which many sporting icons have put up their hand of support for the victims. There have been many eminent figures to voluntarily get involved in fundraising.

Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne was one of the greats to have announced his way of contribution by auctioning his baggy green( Australia’s Test cap), which is considered to be of utmost pride in Australian cricket.

With less than 10 hours remaining for the ongoing auction, Warne’s cricket memorabilia has raised a record-breaking amount of $595,500 so far. The previous most expensive cricket memorabilia being Sri Bon Bradman’s Test cap that got a bid of $425,000 in 2003. MS Dhoni’s bat from 2011 World Cup final has now slipped to number three in the list of most expensive cricket stuff from history.

“Some of the images we’re seeing are absolutely horrific. The horrific bushfires in Australia have left us all in disbelief. The impact these devastating fires are having on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all,” Warne wrote on Instagram.

“Everyone is in this together and we continue to find ways to contribute and help on a daily basis. This has lead me to auction of my beloved baggy green cap (350) that I wore throughout my test career (when I wasn’t wearing my white floppy hat). I hope my baggy green can raise some significant funds to help all those people that are in desperate need,” Warne wrote when he posted a picture of him holding his baggy green.

Most expensive cricket accessories ever sold at an auction:

1. Don Bradman’s Test cap worn by him in his last Test - £170,000 in 2003

2. MS Dhoni’s match-winning bat from the 2011 WC final - £100,000 in 2011

3. Complete set of John Wisden’s Cricketers’ Almanacks - £84,000 in 2008

4. Gary Sobers’ bat to hit 6 sixes - £54,257 in 2000

5. Sobers’ bat with which he hit 365* against Pakistan - £47,475 in 2000