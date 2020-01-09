Reports | Age fraud leaves DDCA, UPCA and BCCI in dire spot

Although not a new controversy, age-fraud regarding three Indian players has left the DDCA, UPCA and the BCCI in deep water having to take a decision. It also extends trouble to the likes of Rahul Dravid, who has coached the kids during their days in the Under-19 World Cup for the country.

Every other year, controversy regarding age-fudging and age-fraud has always taken the spotlight, with some notable players in the domestic circuit bearing the brunt of their manipulation. This year too, three players have been in the radar for age-fraud, which includes the U-19 World Cup-winning duo of Shivam Mavi and Manjot Kalra. While Mavi’s case has been handled by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, the Delhi board has taken matters into their own hands with issues surrounding Manjot Kalra.

The third of the players in the spotlight, Nitish Rana, however, has been given more time to prove that he has not done anything guilty. Special treatment for the left-handed batsman has made the issue more complicated leaving the BCCI worried about what the circumstances could be.

"Three separate ways of dealing with three different cricketers, all being dealt with under the same policy matter. Now, what does it tell us? BCCI simply doesn’t have a uniform policy on age fraud. That bit is clear," a source reported to the Times of India.

Similarly, last year, the 18-year-old batsman from Jammu and Kashmir, Rashik Salam was handed a two-year ban for fudging his birth certificate after the youngster had played in the Indian Premier League.

"But that does not mean the team handling domestic operations shouldn’t be bringing these matters to their notice. Either Salam’s two-year ban was wrong or Kalra’s one-year ban is wrong or Mavi being referred to BCCI is wrong or Rana being given time is wrong. Take a pick," added the reports.

Further, the reports added the stance taken by the BCCI in all these cases has been highly vary. Alongside the involvement of Rahul Dravid with the World Cup winners, the reports has raised a question on the differential treatment given to the players, who have won the World Cup against the others in the domestic circuit.

"Rahul (Dravid) has spoken about age-fraud. The BCCI has spoken with Rahul (on multiple matters). Why is there no uniform policy on this issue? If Dar is guilty of fudging his age certificate and deserves a two-year ban, why a separate rule for Kalra? Because he was part of India’s World Cup winning squad? Why has Mavi been referred to BCCI but Kalra been dealt with by DDCA? Why has Rana been given more time but not Kalra or Mavi? Nothing makes sense here.”