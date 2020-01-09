Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik inlcuded in Tamil Nadu squad

The 2019-20 season, thus far, has been an injury-plagued one for the Shankar-led team, who have seen senior players miss out on multiple matches owing to injury. They are also winless from their first four games of the season, having lost two and drawn two matches. The comeback of senior players, however, will provide the side a major boost ahead of their next two clashes against Mumbai (January 11) and Railways (January 19), both at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.