IPL performance to decide MS Dhoni’s WT20 participation, implies Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri has hinted at MS Dhoni’s future in India's T20I setup, more specifically his participation the WT20 in Australia, depending on his IPL performance. The former India captain has not played professional cricket since India’s semifinal loss against New Zealand in 2019 WC.

With compounding speculations on MS Dhoni’s future with each passing day, team India head coach Ravi Shastri has few hints to give away. In an interview ahead of the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka, Shastri admitted that he had a conversation with Dhoni regarding his future but also pointed out that it cannot be spoken in public.

“We had a conversation but that’s between me and MS, that’s in the dressing room. What I feel is which people must respect is he’s played non-stop in all formats of the game for a while. He’s finished playing Test match, and in all probability, he’ll finish one-day cricket. At his age, probably the only format he’ll want to play is T20 cricket which means he’ll have to start playing again, get back into the grooves because he’s going to play in the IPL and see how his body reacts,” Shastri told CNN News 18.

Shastri asserted that Dhoni would never keep himself above the team’s interest. He also revealed that Dhoni might be in the reckoning again for the T20 WC squad if he performs outstandingly in the upcoming IPL season.

“One thing about Dhoni I’ll tell you. He will never impose himself on the team, or even himself. If he feels when he comes back that something is not right, just like he quit Test cricket, which was like a bolt out of the blue. He just came and said I’ve had enough 90 Test matches, Wriddhiman Saha is ready, here take the gloves. He might do just that. But if he has a cracking IPL then (laughs),” Shastri added.

The head coach also mentioned that IPL may bring in a new talent or ‘rookie’ into the scheme of things ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“So the IPL is the biggest tournament (looking into the preparations for the T20 World Cup). It’s not just for him (Dhoni), for plenty of other players, because you know that (team selection) will relate to the current form. You might get a rookie who might come with an outstanding (performance in the) IPL, whose name doesn’t even feature in the top 18-19 now, suddenly you might have to look in another direction that who’s this guy and that’s the beauty of the IPL. It gives you a stage to perform for two months day in and day out and you can be a star overnight. So he (Dhoni) will play that, and after that, we’ll see,” the coach informed.