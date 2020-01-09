IPL 2020 | Delighted to secure exceptional talent Yashasvi Jaiswal, shares Rajasthan COO

Rajasthan Royals expressed their joy over securing the services of uncapped all rounder Yashwasvi Jaiswal revealing that the young lad was in their radar since the last season of the league. Jaiswal, who is currently in india’s U-9 World Cup side, has been in tremendous touch lately in South Africa.

Champions of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals (RR) look all set to embark on their journey to secure their second title after an impressive at the auction this time around. The Royals haven't been able to make it to the finals of the ever again after their heroics in the first edition of the cash-rich league.

Going into the auction with numerous holes to fill, it seems like RR has done a fine job roping in some exciting India talent. The former champs boosted their already strong batting line up with the addition of Robin Uthappa, David Miller and an uncapped Yashwasvi Jaiswal.

RR revealed that Jaiswal was on their radar since last year and expressed their joy on securing the services of the dashing southpaw. Jaiswal returned the favour with some impressive performance in the Youth ODI series against South Africa wherein he bagged the man of the tournament trophy ahead of the U-19 World Cup.

“We wanted to buy Jaiswal last year. He performed incredibly well in our trial, however, he hadn’t played a state match so couldn’t enter the auction. We are delighted to secure him now and believe he is an exceptional talent. He is a quality left-handed batsman who can also bowl leg spin and is so brave with his shot selection. We think he’ll learn an incredible amount from the senior players and also add a lot of value to this franchise,” RR COO Jake Lush McCrum told TOI.

The Royals look a dangerous side on paper with the likes of Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Miller and Jofra Archer on their side and will be a force to reckon this season.