IND vs SL | 'Tough' 2019 has taught me to plan every game in 2020, reveals Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the final T20I against Sri Lanka, stated that following a "tough year" in 2019 has made me more cautious and hence he will plan every game in this year. He also revealed that he is working hard to become unpredictable and talked about his partnership with Yuzvendra Chahal

From a forgettable run in the IPL with the Kolkata Knight Riders to an uneventful World Cup 2019 run, Kuldeep Yadav had a "tough year" and hence his comeback, against West Indies in December, was majorly celebrated. After India lost the first ODI in Chennai, Kuldeep bagged a hat-trick in the 2nd game, that the hosts eventually won. And now the Indian left-arm spinner has learned from his experience and ready to work towards a better year.

"It (2019) was a tough one. I learned a lot of things and the biggest positive was getting to know that I could have planned things better. If I thought more and gave more time to myself, I could have performed better. In 2020, I will try to plan every game better and give myself more time...you have to give yourself more time to plan for the next game. I want to be more mentally prepared this year," Kuldeep told reporters on the eve of the third and final T20 against Sri Lanka here.

In order to be better at his game, the chinaman will be working with India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun and figure out new ways to bamboozle the batsmen.

"I will definitely take the help of video analysts and speak to the bowling coach (Bharat Arun) in the nets, where we can figure out the strengths and weakness of various batsmen and also to know how he (the batsman) bats on the ground,” Kuldeep stated.

"Now everyone knows how Kuldeep bowls. He is a chinaman, who has wrong-uns, flippers. I have to bring changes in my bowling, which the batsman cannot figure out.”

Ever since the World Cup in England, the Kuldeep-Chahal leg-spin duo hasn’t featured together for India but according to the chinaman, it’s likely to see them in the near future.

"So far only one spinner is playing in the last couple of series. I don't know what the support staff thinks but hopefully we (Kulcha) play the next game (together). There are plenty of games coming up, so hopefully we will play together," he signed off.