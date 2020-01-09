IND vs AUS | My white-ball record is good, just need to get consistent run of games, reckons Josh Hazlewood

Fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood is happy with his record in white-ball cricket, but expressed that he’d like to get a more consistent run of games in the shorter formats. Hazlewood has been named in the Australian squad that will play three ODIs against India, starting from January 14.

72 wickets from 44 ODIs at an average a touch above 25, conceding less than 5 to the over — these would be very good one-day numbers for a relatively inexperienced fast-bowler. But for Hazlewood, who just turned 29 and has been on the international stage for nearly a decade, those aren’t nearly good enough. But Australia’s fast bowling resources have been so vast that it is very rare that a bowler plays all three formats consistently. And that is exactly what Hazlewood hopes awaits him in the new year.

"(My limited-overs) record is pretty good, it's just about getting that consistent white-ball cricket, whether it's a one-day or T20. We've got a few tours coming so hopefully I can put a few games together. (Cummins and Starc) have played all three formats for quite a while and I've in and out of the white-ball stuff," Hazlewood told cricket.com.au.

"There are some quality bowlers – Kane Richardson and Jhye Richardson have been doing a quality job, we've got (Nathan) Coulter-Nile there, so there's some great depth. There's a lot of quicks doing good things,” he noted.

After another successful international summer at home in Tests — a format where he has 195 wickets in just 51 Tests — Hazlewood has been plying his trade in the Big Bash T20 league for the Sydney Sixers. The lanky Aussie is looking at his current assignment as a way to fine-tune his white-ball skills ahead of the three ODIs against India, with the IPL with CSK and the World T20 later this year in the back of his mind.

"It's just having those time to work on those variations. We often face what Patty and Starcy are going to face, coming straight from red-ball cricket into white-ball cricket and may not have as much time to work on those variations and yorkers and those kinds of things. It could be a blessing in disguise for this tour having these couple of (BBL) games," Hazlewood added.

The first ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on January 14.