IND vs AUS | Confident Marnus Labuschagne can translate his domestic form into ODIs, states Aaron Finch

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch is confident that Marnus Labuschagne will be able to translate his domestic one-day form for Queensland onto the international stage. The 25-year-old is set to make his ODI debut for Australia in the upcoming ODI tour of India, starting January 14.

He came on as the first-ever concussion substitute for Steve Smith in second Ashes Test and scored a fifty. And since then, Labuschagne hasn’t looked back. Eight Tests later, he has another 1190 runs — the most in the format by anyone in 2019 — at an average of 85.00 in his kitty. On top of that, he has also put in some stellar performances for Queensland (his state team) in the Marsh Cup — Australia’s domestic one-day tournament — and finished as the Joint Player of the Tournament alongside teammate Usman Khawaja.

And skipper Aaron Finch believes that there's no reason why the youngster can't translate his Test form into limited-overs, having already proven his prowess at the domestic level.

"He's averaging up around 40 there batting at three, batting at four for Queensland on what's been traditionally a little bit tougher batting conditions over the last couple of years in domestic cricket. Playing on some slower wickets that spin quite a bit, to be able to come in and do that role really well for Queensland is obviously what's got him a place in the side, as well as his current form. I don't see why it wouldn't translate," Finch said on Thursday, reported Cricbuzz.

"We know that he's not going to be overawed by the occasion. He's come back into Test cricket after missing out at the start of the Ashes and he's been unbelievable, so hopefully, he can continue that. The form that he showed in the one-day games was outstanding domestically," Finch added.

As a reward, he had made it into the limited-overs squad in the national team for the first time, and will now look to take the challenge to the Indians, who will have the advantage of playing in their own backyard.