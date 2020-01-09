IND vs AUS | Australia’s skills and game plan good enough to beat India, admits Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch ahead of Australia’s tour to India admitted that their ODI side’s skills and the game plan are good enough to beat the home side. In the previous series against India, Finch’s Australia made the unlikeliest of comebacks to win the series 3-2, which makes this series interesting.

Twelve months ago, the Aaron Finch led Australian side overcame dramatically in the series to defeat the Indian side at their home 3-2. Not only did the series give them a ray of hope, but also offered them the insights on how they could beat the Indian team at their own backyard. Finch, ahead of the series later this week was confident that the Australian team’s skills and game plan will be good enough to take them over the line.

“It just gives us confidence that our game plan in those conditions is good enough,” Finch told ‘cricket.com.au’ ahead of Australia’s flight to India.

However, Finch was aware of the doubts that can creep into the team if they are not performing well in the sub-continent, be it India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan or Bangladesh where the conditions are drastic to back home for the Australians.

“What can happen when you play in the sub-continent is you start to doubt your game plan because they’re so dominant when they get on top. India or Pakistan... or Sri Lanka. They can make you start doubting yourself,” he added.

The series begins on the 14th of January in Mumbai, before they travel across to play the second ODI in Rajkot after three days. Further, the final game of the series would be played in the high-octane and scoring Chinnaswamy Stadium on the 19th.

“Knowing that our game plan is good enough and knowing that our skills are good enough to beat India in India. That gives us a lot of confidence going there,” he concluded.