Gates to ODI side never closed for Glenn Maxwell, clarifies Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch while praising Glenn Maxwell for his impressive BBL knock at MCG clarified that ODI squad doors are never closed for the destructive batter. Finch backed Marnus Labuschagne to continue his Test form in ODIs pointing out his prowess against spin, a criteria to succeed in the subcontinent.

While Glenn Maxwell lost his place in the Australia ODI side after his poor performance at the World Cup, the destructive all-rounder hasn't put a foot wrong since his return from his mental health sabbatical and is now knocking on the doors of the Aussie ODI side. Maxwell lost his place to Australia’s find of the summer Marnus Labuschagne, who is gearing up for an ODI debut against India.

Maxwell was able to catch Australia’s ODI skipper Aaron Finch’s eye after he scored a blistering 400 off 32 as his side crushed Finch’s Renegades at the MCG. Finch couldn't help but praise Stars’ skipper Maxwell for his “clinical” while clarifying that gates to the ODI side are “never” closed for him.

"People look at [that innings] and they see the results and see all the sixes and all the big hitting, but the way he approached it last night was very clinical," Finch told ESPNCricinfo. "The way that he gave himself a bit of a chance early and then dominated late. Once he's in, you can't bowl to him anywhere. He's got an answer to everything.

While Maxwell has returned following his sabbatical captaining the Melbourne Stars to six victories and a loss in the ongoing Big Bash League. Further, his form since his return has been outstanding scoring 228 runs at a strike-rate of nearly 165, with 11 sixes under his name. Further, Finch added that left-handed Shaun Marsh too was left disappointed after his name too was missed out from the squad list.

"It's never closed, but when you're picking a side there has to be a spot there. It just comes down to being in the right place at the right time and having the right match-up. You can only pick so many top-three batters. Guys that have been a part of the squad, Shaun Marsh for example, was disappointed as well after playing some great cricket for the last couple of years, but anyone who misses out is disappointed."