BBL 2019-20 | Heat vs Hurricanes In a Jiffy- Ben gives the 'Cutting' edge to Heats' victory in low-scoring thriller

Brisbane Heat overcame a dramatic collapse mid-way in their run-chase to make it three wins in a row following a bad start to the 2019-20 Big Bash League. On the other hand, the Hurricanes ended in shambles following a rusty first innings with the bat and have to pick up pace starting next game.

Match Review in a tweet:

Heat packed the punch at The Gabba both with the bat and the ball. After restricting the Hurricanes to 126/9, the Heats panicked and were in a bit of spot at 71/5 before Cutting’s 43 ensured victory to the home side winning three on the trot.

Match Report in a minute:

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Hobart Hurricanes got off to the worst of possible starts at the Gabba. Matt Renshaw’s knack of picking up the openers continued before Josh Lalor and Zahir Khan joined the party and suddenly the Hurricanes were 40/3. Contributions from Thomas Rogers and Nathan Ellis alongside the mainstay Matthew Wade ensured that the visitors got to a meagre total of 126/9.

The tale of two contrasting innings, while one had wickets falling at a regular interval, the other had wickets tumbling in one go. Following the explosive opening partnership from Tom Banton and Max Bryant, the Heats collapsed to 71/5, making 126 look like a 150 target. However, the experience of Ben Cutting and the hitting prowess of Jimmy Peirson ensured no more hiccups, as they chased it down with 10 balls remaining.

What the team(s) didn’t learn:

Hobart Hurricanes definitely did not learn that David Miller is in a poor form and him playing is lucky. In this edition of the BBL, his scores read 16,7, 25*, 0, 23, 15, 2. The kind of luck that we all need on a Monday morning.

Matthew Wade and D’Arcy Short’s importance in the Hurricanes outfit. Their partnership was vital in Hurricanes’ successive table-topping moment last year. Both of them have had their impact this year too, however, not together as Wade entered when Short exited. If Hurricanes need to pick themselves up, they need to promote Ben McDermott up the order.

The one-dimensional top order of Brisbane Heat never ceases to amaze me and the audience. Time and again we have all waited in excitement to watch Tom Banton bat and most of the times he has given us the right to be excited, however, it is high time he takes it a step ahead and bats it out deep in the innings.

What I learnt:

Matt Renshaw’s slow but steady evolution as an all-rounder, Renshaw 2.0. He can now bowl, bat and bowl and mind you he can do it all well at the moment. How much of an upgrade, the man can now bowl in the powerplays, restrict run-flow and pick wickets and makes it look like he’s been doing it for a lifetime now. Further, him as a fielder, there seems to be no stopping him on the field as he wants that ‘Best Fielder’ title so badly.

Brisbane Heat’s bowling unit has upped the ante dismissing the Hurricanes for a meagre total of 126/9, the first time they dismissed opposition to under 130. In short, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin and Zahir Khan were all outstanding today and if they continue the same way, Heats can very well sneak into the top five this season.

19.5.2 of MCC's Cricket Law, which reads 'A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary.'

Highlight in Tweets:

Matt Renshaw with the wicket early on:

Matthew Wade returns and returns in style:

Matthew Wade is back in the @BBL and sending them over the rope! #BBL09

Once again, Matt Renshaw:

This is genuinely blowing our mind. After all that, Matthew Wade is GONE!



What a @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09

The Heats couldn't cope with Copeland:

Just quietly, how about this guy's performance?!



3-8 after two overs #BBL09

And with that they won three in a row:

"C'MON!!!"



"C'MON!!!"

Ben Cutting is PUMPED as he hits the winning runs at the Gabba #BBL09