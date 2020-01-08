Zimbabwe name Sean Williams as Test captain; Chamu Chibhabha to lead white-ball teams

Zimbabwe Cricket, on Tuesday, announced Sean Williams as the captain of the Test side while Chamu Chibhabha will be the skipper of the ODI and T20I teams on an interim basis. The appointments have been made following recommendations from ZC's director of cricket Hamilton Masakadza.

Williams led Zimbabwe's T20I side the last time they played during a tri-series involving Nepal and hosts Singapore in October last year but after Zimbabwe lost a match to Singapore in the series, it brought questions about Williams' leadership qualities. However, Williams will have further new responsibilities as he will take over as captain from Masakadza, who led them in their last Test, against Bangladesh in November 2018.

"The role of captain is an honour and a responsibility which Sean and Chamu thoroughly deserve, both of them being exceptional players and great servants of our game over that. I am delighted that they have accepted their new roles and I extend my congratulations to them and wish them all the best as they help to take Zimbabwe to the next level," Masakadza said, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

While Williams has played 179 international matches for Zimbabwe, Chibhabha has 139 international caps to his name. Two of the most experienced players in the country will have additional responsibility as Zimbabwe try to come out of the recent mess. While Williams has been a regular in the side, Chibhabha, however, hasn't played international cricket in more than a year, having last featured in a T20I against South Africa in October 2018.

Apart from that, the Masakadza-led selection panel has also announced a new selection panel to be led by former international quick bowler David Mutendera with Gavin Ewing, Shepherd Makunura and Prosper Utseya the other members.

"Congratulations to all the selectors. Their qualifications and experience speak for themselves. David is a respected former international who boasts massive playing and coaching experience, while he has also previously served as a national selector," Masakadza said.

"Gavin has done exceptional work as a coach and national Under-19 selector since he retired from playing international cricket a few years ago and we are fortunate to draw from his heap of experience. Shepherd is a veteran coach who has earned the reputation of being a serial winner, dominating the domestic competitions with his Mountaineers side in recent seasons, and his appointment to the selection panel is well-deserved.

"Retaining Prosper on the panel will not only guarantee continuity but will also ensure that the game keeps benefitting from his massive knowledge of the game and experience," the former Zimbabwe skipper added.

It has also been reported that Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka for a two-Test series towards the end of January. While the first Test match is scheduled from 19-23 January, the second will be played from 27-31 January. Both matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club but aren't part of the World Test Championship 2019-21.